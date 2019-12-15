U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer on Sunday said no date has been set for “phase two” talks with China to deal with its notorious intellectual property theft, subsidies to Chinese corporations and cybertheft.

In an interview with CBS News’ “Face The Nation,” Lighthizer hailed the completion of a phase one deal.

“This is done,” he said. “This is something that happens in every agreement — there’s a translation period. There are some scrubs. This is totally done. Absolutely.”

He touted the deal for keeping in place $380 billion “worth of tariffs to defend, protect U.S. technology. So that’s one part of it. Another part of it is very important structural changes.”

But issues that have drawn loud complaints from businesses — intellectual property theft, subsidizing corporations in China in an unfair way for Americans and cybertheft — won’t be covered until phase two talks begin.

“We don’t have a date, no,” he conceded on those talks.

Lighthizer also said the deal with Mexico and Canada is now better with its labor concessions, though he lamented a 10-year data exclusivity period for biologic drugs was dropped.

“With the exception of biologics, it’s more enforceable and it’s better for American workers and American manufacturers and agriculture workers than it was before. For sure,” he said of USMCA.

“And a Trump trade policy is going to get a lot of Democratic support. Remember, most of these working people voted for the president of the United States. These are not his enemies.”