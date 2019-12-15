Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) told a panel on CBS’s “Face the Nation” Sunday that he’s invited former New York City mayor-turned-President’s attorney, Rudy Giuliani, to deliver remarks to the Senate Judiciary Committee, outlining his findings from his recent trip to Ukraine.

Giuliani traveled to Ukraine last week as part of his own “fact-finding mission,” into whether “Ukraine may have…attempted to interfere in the 2016 election,” per the Associated Press.

He also reportedly spoke with several officials involved in an inquiry, conducted several years ago, into whether former Vice President Joe Biden improperly pressured Ukrainian prosecutors to drop an investigation into a Ukrainian oil and gas firm that employed his son, Hunter, as a member of their board of directors.

The New York Times reported last week that Giuliani spoke to “ousted Ukrainian prosecutors Yuriy Lutsenko, Viktor Shokin and Kostiantyn H. Kulyk” and that he’s compiling the information he discovers into a documentary, which will air on One America News Network some time in the future.

President Donald Trump told reporters last Saturday that he’d spoken to Giuliani who told the President he found “plenty,” in Trump’s words.

“He has not told me what he found, but I think he wants to go before Congress,” Trump said to media amassed outside the White House last weekend. “I hear he has found plenty.”

Giuliani was, it seems, looking for a venue to deliver the results of his comprehensive investigation. As late as last week, the AP reports, Graham, who calendars testimony for the Senate Judiciary Committee, said he “had no plans for Giuliani to appear before the Senate Judiciary Committee, which has launched an inquiry into Joe Biden and his communications with Ukrainian officials.”

That, apparently, changed sometime late last week.

“Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’ll be glad to talk to you,” Graham told “Face the Nation.” “We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden, Hunter Biden and anything else you want to look at after impeachment. But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.”

Graham added that he hadn’t consulted Giuliani to get an outline of what Giuliani has found, but noted that it seems important for Giuliani to deliver any information to the Senate that he feels will become important in the President’s upcoming trial. If Giuliani takes Graham up on his offer, it will likely mean a competing committee meeting to the impeachment hearing, with Giuliani potentially testifying in both. The House is eyeing a vote on impeachment Wednesday, before the body gavels out for the holidays, which would mean a January or February Senate trial. The earliest Giuliani could testify in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee would be early January, when Congress comes back into session after its holiday break. Republicans uniformly complained that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) elected not to call any witnesses, in his own impeachment inquiry, that could present a competing series of events to those Democrats say took place between the White House and Ukrainian officials. Those witnesses include Giuliani, meaning he may be called as a witness for the President’s defense.