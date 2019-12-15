On Sunday’s broadcast of CBS’s “Face the Nation,” Senate Judiciary Committee chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) invited Rudy Giuliani to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about his trip to Ukraine earlier this month.

Graham said, “Rudy, if you want to come and tell us what you found, I’ll be glad to talk to you.”

He added, “We can look at what Rudy’s got and Joe Biden, Hunter Biden, and anything else you want to look at after impeachment. But if Rudy wants to come to the Judiciary Committee and testify about what he found, he’s welcome to do so.”

