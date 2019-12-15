Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said Saturday that he would do everything in his power to bring the impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to a quick death.

“This thing will come to the Senate, and it will die quickly, and I will do everything I can to make it die quickly,” Graham said, CNN reported.

Graham, who has been one of the president’s most vocal supporters, added, “I am trying to give a pretty clear signal I have made up my mind. I’m not trying to pretend to be a fair juror here.”

In a vote that fell down party lines, the House Judiciary Committee approved two articles of impeachment against Trump on Friday, one for alleged abuse of power and another for alleged obstruction of Congress.

The full House is expected to vote on the articles sometime this week, where they will likely be approved. The Senate will then hold a trial.

Because Republicans control the Senate, Trump is expected to be acquitted of the charges against him. Unfortunately, some Democrats have indicated they plan to continue pursuing impeachment until Trump is finally removed from office.