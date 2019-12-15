Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly says watching the new movie “Bombshell” based on the sexual harassment allegations made by the network’s female employees against founder Roger Ailes was “an incredibly emotional experience.’”

In a post on Instagram, Kelly used a photo of her son, Thatcher, looking at film poster to talk about her reaction to the film.

“The ad confused him because it appears to show a picture of me,” she wrote. “But while the movie ‘Bombshell’ is loosely based on my experience during the sexual harassment scandal at Fox News, I have nothing to do with this film.”

“Watching this picture was an incredibly emotional experience for me, and for those with whom I saw it,” she said. “Sexual harassment is pervasive in this country; it can leave scars that do not heal. My heart goes out to those who’ve gone through it, who I hope might find some comfort in this story.”

She promised she’ would “have more soon” on her “thoughts about the film.”

Kelly, 49, has claimed Ailes, who died in May 2017, sexually harassed her multiple times during her tenure at Fox News, including trying to force her to kiss him on the lips.

She left Fox News in January 2017, and following a controversial year and a half on air at NBC, her contract there was terminated in January 2019.

Kelly last month began posting short, produced interview clips on Instagram, calling them The MK Interview, Access reported.

