“Saturday Night Live” usually targets only conservatives, but the hyper liberal show has been taking aim at liberals lately, too.

In its latest show on Saturday, SNL slapped around climate alarmist Greta Thunberg, played by Kate McKinnon.

“The elves will drown,” a dour Greta declares at one point, referencing a melting North Pole.

The cold open began with Aidy Bryant, dressed as Sam the Snowman from the “Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer” cartoon, saying families in America are more divided politically than ever. “But if we listen in to some dinner conversations tonight, I bet we’d find out we have more in common than we realize,” the snowman says. “And now we can listen because I hacked into three Nest home cams.”

After listening in on three families, McKinnon’s Thunberg appears to deliver her “Christmas message.”

“In 10 years, this snowman won’t exist,” she says. “Her home will be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole — all of it gone. The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown.”

“Greta!” the snowman shouts.

“What? You said keep it light,” Greta says. “So Merry maybe our last Christmas to all.”

“And, Donald Trump –- step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes to a turtle,” she says, adding, “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man but grow up!”

The sketch featured some other surprisingly non-liberal stuff, like one character admitting that President Trump is “definitely getting re-elected.”

Cast member Kenan Thompson, playing a father of a family in Atlanta, says he plans to skip dining room table subjects like impeachment, preferring to talk about the new movie “Bad Boys III.”

“Could we please talk about politics instead?” his son pleads.

“You mean how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting re-elected?” Thompson says. “I’m good.”

The son says he hears people saying Trump will lose in 2020.

“What people? White people?” Thompson says. “If white people tell you I might not vote for Trump this time, you know what that’s called, right? A lie. Nobody was gonna’ vote for Trump in 2016 either and then guess who did? Everybody. See, now you got me worked up. I need a drink.”

Sam the Snowman, though, does spout the liberal talking point that the Electoral College is bad, saying of the families, ““They’ll debate the issues all year long, but then it all comes down to 1,000 people in Wisconsin who won’t even think about the election ’til the morning of. And that’s the magic of the Electoral College.”

[embedded content]

Last month, SNL slapped around Democrats running for the 2020 presidential nomination.

Actor Woody Harrelson, playing Joe Biden, said, “America, I see you. And I see the faces you make when I talk – you’re scared,” Harrelson said. “Scared I’ll say something off-color — or even worse, on color.”

“What I want you to know is you should be scared,” he continued. “Because I’m always one second away from calling Cory Booker ‘Barack.’”

When the topic turned to marijuana — which Biden recently called a “gateway drug” — Harrelson said: “Let me tell you a story from my youth, or maybe from a movie or a cartoon.” He then recounted the plot of “Harold And Kumar Go To White Castle.”

“Next thing you know, Kumar and I are driving around high as kites with Neil Patrick Harris — and that was before he was gay. That’s why I never puffed the stuff,” he said.

Harrelson also boasted that he is “supported by the same coalition that elected Obama.”

“Blafrican Americans. Even the Mexitinos, and the Korientals,” he said to huge laughs.

The sketch also featured Larry David as a spot-on Bernie Sanders talking about his recent heart attack.

“So, you ought to know by now I’m doing better than ever,” he said. “Doctors were surprised I made it. And I’m very proud of the fact that I was the first heart attack patient to show up to the emergency room in a city bus.”