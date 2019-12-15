As Scott noted earlier, James Comey was interviewed by Chris Wallace this morning on Fox News Sunday. After Michael Horowitz’s report was released, Comey claimed that it vindicated him. When Wallace pointed out that Horowitz testified that his findings “don’t vindicate anybody who touched this,” Comey retreated, but only as far as absolutely necessary.

Comey admitted that mistakes were made:

He’s right, I was wrong. I was overconfident in the procedures that the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough. It’s incredibly hard to get a FISA. I was overconfident in those, because he’s right, there was real sloppiness.

Not on Comey’s part, of course: the “sloppiness” occurred at a level far below his pay grade. And in the larger picture, Comey still hasn’t given up on vindication:

The FBI was accused of treason, of illegal spying, of tapping Mr. Trump’s wires illegally, of opening an investigation without justification, of being a criminal conspiracy to defeat and then unseat a president. All of that was nonsense.

So we are supposed to believe that Comey’s FBI repeatedly lied to the FISA court in order to get warrants to spy on the Trump campaign out of “sloppiness.” For a refutation of that ridiculous claim, we await the Durham report.