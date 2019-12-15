More Republicans said in a new poll that they would prefer the Senate not hold an impeachment trial at all rather than hold one in which President Trump is acquitted.

Forty-six percent of Republicans said they would want the Senate to not hold a trial at all if Trump is impeached in the House, according to a poll from CBS News and YouGov released Sunday.

That is 6 percentage points higher than the 40 percent of Republicans who told pollsters they would want the Senate to hold a trial but not convict Trump if he’s impeached in the House.

Overall, 42 percent of Americans said they want the Senate to convict and remove Trump, including 74 percent of Democrats, 36 percent of independents and 7 percent of Republicans.

The same survey found that 46 percent of Americans said Trump deserves to be impeached, with results similarly split along party lines. An overwhelming 81 percent of Democrats said Trump should be impeached, compared to just 11 percent of Republicans and 36 percent of independents.

The poll was conducted between Dec. 11 and Dec. 13. The results are based off a sample of 4,584 residents and is weighted for gender, age, race and education. The margin of error is 1.7 percentage points.

The House is expected to vote on articles of impeachment this week after they were approved by the House Judiciary Committee last Friday on a party-line vote.

A Senate impeachment trial is expected in January.