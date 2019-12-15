Ranking member of the House Intel Committee Devin Nunes (R-CA) blasted the committee’s chairman Adam Schiff in a letter and told him he is “in need of rehabilitation” after lying through his teeth for years about the Steele dossier, Russian collusion, FISA abuses and more.

Nunes told Schiff he has a serious problem with lying and told him, “It’s crucial that you admit you have a problem.”

Nunes wrote: “After publishing false conclusions of such enormity on a topic directly within this committee’s oversight responsibilities, it is clear you are in need of rehabilitation, and I hope this letter will serve as the first step in that vital process.”

“As you know, your misguided validation of the FISA warrant was part of a years-long pattern in which you touted Christopher Steele’s credentials and reliability,” Nunes added.

Leaker and liar Adam Schiff for years claimed he had evidence that the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians to hack the 2016 election.

Of course this turned out to be a lie, but Schiff continued to spread falsehoods about the FISA process and said the FBI ‘met the rigor of transparency’ and never omitted anything from the FISA applications when they targeted Trump campaign advisor Carter Page for surveillance.

Another lie that was exposed after the DOJ IG released a report with evidence to the contrary.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 significant errors and omissions in the FISA applications.

The FBI defrauded the FISA court, but Schiff continued to spin and lie like a sociopath on Sunday after ABC’s George Stephanopoulos confronted him for making false FISA claims.

Nunes to Schiff:

This makes it clear your rehabilitation will be a long, arduous process. As previously noted, this committee is responsible for overseeing the Intelligence Community and exposing abuses. Yet when the IG identified gross abuses in our jurisdiction, you expressed full faith in the agencies we’re supposed to be vigilantly monitoring, and you rejected any oversight whatsoever of their supposed clean-up efforts. If agencies with a documented, severe abuse problem should be trusted to police themselves, then it’s fair to ask why this committee even exists and what we’re supposed to be doing, if anything, aside from being exploited by you as a launching pad to impeach the president for issues that have no intelligence component at all. As part of your rehabilitation, it’s crucial that you admit you have a problem—you are hijacking the Intelligence Committee for political purposes while excusing and covering up intelligence agency abuses. The next step will be to convene a hearing with IG Horowitz, as the Senate Judiciary Committee has done and the Senate Homeland Security Committee will do next week.

Devin Nunes writes letter to Adam Schiff pointing out several serious errors Schiff made in characterizing Steele dossier, Page FISA, more. ‘It is clear you are in need of rehabilitation…’ pic.twitter.com/qoY3p7EJOo — Byron York (@ByronYork) December 15, 2019

The post Nunes Blasts Schiff For Being a Serial Liar: ‘It’s Clear You Are in Need of Rehabilitation; It’s Crucial You Admit You Have a Problem’ appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.