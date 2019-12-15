UFOs moved from stuff for tabloids to needing to be reported on and investigated more seriously in 2019, according to the N.Y. Post.

The catalyst has been the reports of Navy pilots seeing and recording unexplained aerial phenomenon, leading to the Pentagon admitting to conducting investigations this May.

The U.S. military has been rigorously recording and documenting unexplained sightings, which continued to flow in during 2019.

According to the National UFO Reporting Center:

Sept. 21: “A husband (former law enforcement) and wife (scientist), while sitting outside their recreational vehicle at a public campsite, witnessed a very bright light approach their campsite from the south in an erratic manner, appearing to slow or stop on several occasions as it drew near. It got within 50 yards, they estimate, of their campsite, at which time, out of a sense of alarm, the husband reached for his .45 caliber sidearm, but he felt unable to use his arm, or lift the firearm. The object, estimated by the witnesses to have been approximately 20 feet in diameter, hovered nearby for approximately 8 seconds, and then suddenly accelerated toward the west, and disappeared very quickly to the west.”

Sept. 1: “Three elk hunters allegedly witnessed two alien creatures, standing upright, on a nearby hilltop. The next day, two of them return to the same area to look for evidence, and they allegedly witness an unusual looking craft resting on the ground.”

Aug. 12: “A husband and wife were driving north on the N.J. Garden State Parkway when their attention was drawn to two peculiar white lights that appeared to be approaching their location. Suddenly, they realized that the lights were affixed to a very large, triangular craft, which maneuvered to above the highway and hovered. The witnesses could see ‘windows’ on the top of the craft, from which light appeared to emanate. Traffic was passing underneath the craft.”

SatelliteInternet.com has devoted a page to tracking locations of UFO reports called the UFO HotSpot Infographic.

Top states for activity:

Washington Montana Vermont Alaska Maine

States with the least activity:

Texas Louisiana Georgia Mississippi Alabama