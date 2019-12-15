The New York Times editorial board is calling for President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

In an fiery opinion posted Saturday, the board declares the two articles of impeachment introduced against the president in the House – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – “short, simple and damning.”

“President Donald Trump abused the power of his office by strong-arming Ukraine, a vulnerable ally, holding up hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid until it agreed to help him influence the 2020 election by digging up dirt on a political rival,” the editorial, titled “Impeach,” states.

“When caught in the act, he rejected the very idea that a president could be required by Congress to explain and justify his actions, showing ‘unprecedented, categorical and indiscriminate defiance’ in the face of multiple subpoenas.

“He made it impossible for Congress to carry out fully its constitutionally mandated oversight role, and, in doing so, he violated the separation of powers, a safeguard of the American republic.”

The editorial noted the partisanship that has roiled Congress, asking lawmakers “to ask themselves the same question: Would they put up with a Democratic president using the power of the White House this way? Then they should consider the facts, the architecture and aspirations of the Constitution and the call of history.”

“In that light, there can be only one responsible judgment: to cast a vote to impeach, to send a message not only to this president but to future ones,” the editorial stated.

It also criticized the president for refusing “to release any administration documents or allow any administration officials to testify” and “asserting a form of monarchical immunity that Congress cannot let stand.”

The editorial said the House’s fast-moving investigation was “regrettable,” but added that “Democratic leaders have a point when they say they can’t afford to wait.”

“[Founding Father James] Madison and his fellow framers understood that elections — which, under normal circumstances, are the essence of democratic self-government — could not serve their purpose if a president was determined to cheat to win,” the editorial states.

It also blasts Republican lawmakers for “working overtime to abet the president’s wrongdoing.”

“They have spread toxic misinformation and conspiracy theories to try to justify his actions and raged about the unfairness of the inquiry, complaining that Democrats have been trying to impeach Mr. Trump since he took office,” it said, conceding some Democrats were “too eager to resort to impeachment before it became unavoidable.”

But since “Republican legislators have shown little sign of treating this constitutional process with the seriousness it demands,” the editorial states, “that leaves the defense of the Constitution, and the Republic, to the House of Representatives.”

Related Stories: