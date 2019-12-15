Rejecting the policies of New York officials, including Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Sergeants Union President Ed Mullins said anti-policing laws are effectively “advocating for the criminals,” and hindering law enforcement.

“New Yorkers right now are asleep at the switch, and, they’re only going to wake up, as they did back in the 80s, when people were being brutally murdered, robbed, signs in the car window, ‘no radio,’ Mullins told Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on 970 AM-N.Y. after the murder of college freshmen Tessa Majors.

After the murder the mayor said he was shocked something like that could happen in his city, Mullins fired back.

“I really have to question what world he is living in,” Mullins told host John Catsimatidis. “To think this is surprising when we are watching the city slowly erode with shootings, stabbings, an increase in homicides – and, most importantly, a hands-off policing policy. The criminal element out there seems to be very much aware that the cops are now reactive rather than proactive. What we’re seeing is what I describe as the 1970s that lead into the 1980s.

“Something needs to change, and it needs to change quickly or it’s going to be very difficult to put the genie back in the bottle,” he added.

The ’80s were a historically significant time for crime in New York City, which led to more strict policing policies under Mayors Rudy Giuliani and Michael Bloomberg.

“I receive calls on a regular basis from cops of all ranks, right up to the deputy commissioner’s level, with information of things that are wrong, things that have to be done, things that have to be said, but everyone is afraid to say [it] because they don’t know what the ramifications are going to be from City Hall,” Mullins said.

De Blasio is the leader of that, unwinding polices from anti-crime to anti-policing and forcing law enforcement to be more reactive than proactive, Mullins lamented.

“What we are going to have is a revolving door of criminals that are going to be arrested, walk through the process, and back on the streets,” Mullins said of loosing bail law. “This law is going to victimize the victim even more.

“We are advocating for the criminals rather than advocating for the people who work and live and keep the city moving on a daily basis. And the mayor is a contributing factor to this on a daily basis. This is where he believes New York City should go.”