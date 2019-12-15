One of the many reasons we were for candidate Trump in the 2016 election was because Obama created a nightmare in Iraq. In the west, Obama gave guns to rebels that morphed into ISIS and brutally murdered thousands. In Eastern Iraq, Iran took over and Obama rewarded that terrorist country with a $150 billion and a bogus nuclear deal.

Today Iraq is still a mess thanks to Obama.

Overnight it’s being reported that Iran is now sending tanks into Iraq to stop protests from Iraqis against the Iran regime.

1. An attempt to assassinate the son of the political spokesman of Muqtada al-Sadr, who heads Iraq’s largest Shiite political force. — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

3. A Twitter account identified as the unofficial spokesperson for Muqtada al-Sadr posted a tweet saying, “Goodbye,” and its profile picture switched to: “Closed.” — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

A leader of Iran’s viscous terrorist military unit is back in Iran and tanks are entering Iraq from Iran –

5. Convoys of tanks and armored vehicles entered Iraq from Iran today through the Zarbatiya crossing. — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

See the tanks roll –

And here are two photos of the convoy of tanks and armored vehicles. pic.twitter.com/Fv3kHLnSqc — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

Iraq is not a safe place to be –

7. Kuwait issued a warning to its citizens to leave Iraq immediately. — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

Iraq universities are on strike –

9. Both Iraqi protesters and Muqtada al-Sadr’s people are expressing deep misgivings about the plan to appoint Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani as Iraq’s prime minister. — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

Iran is doing all it can to keep control of Eastern Iraq –

Connecting the dots, the nightmare scenario of the protesters is that Muqtada a-Sadr’s forces are in retreat, clearing the way for Iranian-backed military forces to storm the squares, crush the protests, and then crown Soleimani’s man as head of the Iraqi government. — Mike (@Doranimated) December 14, 2019

What a mess Obama left President Trump. Then he spied on Trump as well. What a piece of work.

