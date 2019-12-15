Oprah Winfrey is getting flak from rapper 50 Cent and record executive Russell Simmons about an upcoming #MeToo-themed documentary about sexual misconduct in the music industry.

The movie is expected to hit Apple+ next year. Variety reported that the film will tell the tale of “a former music executive who grapples with whether to go public with her story of assault and abuse by a notable figure in the industry.”

Winfrey is an executive producer on the film, which was described as “a profound examination of race, gender, class and intersectionality, and the toll assaults take on their victims and society at large,” Variety reported.

Simmons has been battling various sexual assault claims since 2017, all of which he has denied, according to Fox News.

Actress Drew Dixon, among those who made claims against Simmons, is included in the film.

In an Instagram post, 50 Cent wrote that Winfrey is wrong to make Simmons the center of her film.

“I don’t understand why Oprah is going after black men. No Harvey Weinstein, No Epstein, just Micheal jackson and Russell Simmons this s–t is sad,” he posted, later adding, “Every time I hear Micheal jackson I don’t know whether to dance or think about the little boys butts. These documentary’s are publicly convicting their targets, it makes them guilty till proven innocent.”

In another Instagram post, 50 Cent put together photos of comedian Bill Cosby, singer R. Kelly, movie producer Harvey Weinstein, convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, actor Kevin Spacey, and President Donald Trump. Cosby and Kelly, who are black, have “jail” written on them, while the others, all of whom are white, have “walk” on their images.

“You think Oprah don’t notice how this s - - t is playing out?” he wrote.

Simmons wrote his own open letter to Winfrey on Instagram.

“Dearest OPRAH,you have been a shining light to my family and my community,” he began, later adding, “This is why it’s so troubling that you choose me to single out in your recent documentry.”

“I have already admitted to being a playboy more (appropriately titled today ‘womanizer’) sleeping with and putting myself in more compromising situations than almost any man I know. Not 8 or 14 thousand like Warren Beatty or Wilt Chamberlain, but still an embarrassing number.”

Simmons said the documentary features “3 hand chosen women.”

He then included a defense of his conduct.

“I have taken and passed nine 3-hour lie detector tests (taken for my daughters), that these stories have been passed on by CNN, NBC, BUZZFEED, NY POST, NY MAG, AND OTHERS. Now that you have reviewed the facts and you SHOULD have learned what I know; that these stories are UNUSABLE and that ‘hurt people hurt people,’” he wrote, adding that, “It is impossible to prove what happened 40 years ago.”

Simmons closed by admitting he is imperfect, but denying he is a rapist.

“I am guilty of exploiting, supporting, and making the soundtrack for a grossly unequal society, but i have never been violent or forced myself on anyone. Still I am here to help support a necessary shift in power and consciousness. Let us get to work on uplifting humanity and put this moment and old narrative behind,” he wrote.

