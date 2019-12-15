During an appearance on Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Rep. John Ratcliffe (R-TX) previewed next week’s vote on articles of impeachment in the House of Representatives.

Ratcliffe explained how he saw congressional Democrats betting on the findings of House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), which he suggested was not a good bet.

“The vote will be on Wednesday, despite what a Democratic scholar called the fastest, thinnest, weakest impeachment in U.S. history,” he said. “That’s the direction that we’re going. The real question is, how big will the jailbreak be by the Democrats? We have already seen one Democrat apparently switching parties over it, another saying he’s going to vote against it. And so really the question is, how many more before Wednesday’s vote? And the reason for that, Maria, is because the Democrats have made the mistake of staking the credibility of all this on Adam Schiff. The person that they put in charge of this investigation, turns out, is the one that helped start it by meeting with a person who walked out of Adam Schiff’s office and became the whistleblower.”

“And at the very same time that that’s happening, as you mentioned, now there’s an inspector general report that comes out that says, during the last impeachment hoax, the Trump-Russia one, Adam Schiff repeatedly made false statements to the American people about the FBI’s actions,” Ratcliffe continued. “And so I think that is what’s happening. And that’s why the Democrats have been rushing to keep this from unraveling and keep their folks in line. And they’re having a really hard time to do that. I wouldn’t want to bank my political future on Adam Schiff’s credibility. But they have made that mistake.”

Follow Jeff Poor on Twitter @jeff_poor