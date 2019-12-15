A report from WDBJ7 shows that more than 90 Second Amendment sanctuary declarations have been made by counties and municipalities in Virginia.

WDBJ7 reports that Rockingham County was one of the most recent sanctuary declarations. Breitbart News reported that over 3,000 residents attended the Rockingham Board of Supervisors meeting to demand Second Amendment sanctuary status.

WMRA reported that Rockingham’s Board of Supervisors meeting was held at the Spotswood High School’s gymnasium and “it was standing room only.” County Supervisor Pablo Cuevas announced the voting results to the crowd, saying, “The Board of Supervisors hereby expresses its continued intent to uphold, support, and defend all rights, protections, and guarantees by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia, and the Constitution of the United States of America.”

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam (D) says counties will face “consequences” if they refuse to enforce gun control. Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) suggests Northam could use the National Guard to compel compliance with new state gun laws.

