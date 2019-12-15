Senate Republicans are trying to avoid a high-profile fight with the White House as they plot their impeachment trial strategy.

Divisions have erupted between President TrumpDonald John TrumpDemocrats ask if they have reason to worry about UK result Trump scramble to rack up accomplishments gives conservatives heartburn Seven years after Sandy Hook, the politics of guns has changed MORE and the GOP Senate on everything from witnesses, how long the trial should last and whether or not senators should wait until January to start it.

Now GOP leaders and the White House are stepping up their efforts to get in synch, with a Senate trial just weeks away.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSherrod Brown backs new North American trade deal: ‘This will be the first trade agreement I’ve ever voted for’ McConnell: Bevin pardons ‘completely inappropriate’ House panel to hold hearing, vote on Trump’s new NAFTA proposal MORE (R-Ky.) went on Fox News’s Hannity, a show frequently cited by President Trump, to repeatedly say that he will take his cues from the White House as he plots the GOP strategy for the looming trial.

“There will be no difference between the president’s position and our position as to how to handle this,” McConnell said, adding that they will be in “total coordination.”

McConnell added that there was “zero chance” that Trump ultimately would be convicted by the Senate, which requires 67 votes, and removed from office, and that he thought they could get “one or two” Democratic senators to vote to acquit Trump.

McConnell met privately late last week with White House lawyer Pat Cipillone, who is expected to lead the president’s defense team during a trial, to talk strategy. The GOP leader is planning to coordinate with Cipillone, including on key decisions such as trial length and who, if anyone, will be called to testify.

The GOP’s leader overture is being matched by White House officials who are trying to play up their coordination with the Senate Republican conference.

White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland said the relationship between the president’s team and Senate Republicans was “very cooperative, very collaborative” as they prepare for a trial.

“Our collaboration, our cooperation, our communication with the majority leader as well as Senate Republicans is very rich, very deep and very comprehensive. So we’re having a lot of discussions about the best way to proceed in the event the House actually presents articles of impeachment to the Senate,” Ueland told The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pam Bondi, part of Trump’s messaging team, also downplayed any potential divisions, saying they were “working hand in hand” to prepare for a Senate impeachment trial.

McConnell and Trump, who say they talk near daily, have had a yo-yo relationship since Trump, to the admitted surprise of the GOP leader, won the 2016 presidential race.

The two men, while close in age, have wildly different personalities.

McConnell is known for being tightlipped and calculating, while Trump weighs in, sometimes to the chagrin of lawmakers, on any subject, and can change positions within hours.

They’ve had high-profile clashes, including a prolonged fight after the Senate failed to repeal ObamaCare, notable differences on foreign policy, and McConnell has repeatedly and publicly rejected Trump’s call to get rid of the legislative filibuster.

But they’ve also paired up to win fights, including the tax package and two bruising Supreme Court battles, and they’ve tied themselves together heading into 2020, where they are both on the ballot.

The pledge to coordinate with Trump earned McConnell a fierce backlash from Democrats, who accused him of rigging the Senate trial.

“The Majority Leader proudly announcing he is planning to rig the impeachment trial for Trump,” Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphyOn The Money: Trump, China announce ‘Phase One’ trade deal | Supreme Court takes up fight over Trump financial records | House panel schedules hearing, vote on new NAFTA deal Schumer: Trump ‘sold out’ on China trade deal McConnell: I doubt any GOP senator will vote to impeach Trump MORE (D-Conn.) tweeted, reacting to McConnell’s Fox News comments.

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries Hakeem Sekou JeffriesJeffries blasts Trump for attack on Thunberg at impeachment hearing Live coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by AdvaMed – An unusual day: Impeachment plus a trade deal MORE (D-N.Y.), the chairman of the House Democratic caucus, read McConnell’s comments aloud during the Judiciary Committee’s markup of articles of impeachment, adding that “the jury, Senate Republicans, are going to coordinate with the defendant, Donald Trump, on how exactly the kangaroo court is going to be run.”

McConnell defended his decision while officially filing to run for re-election in Kentucky, arguing that Sen. Tom Daschle (D-S.D.), who was the minority leader during the Clinton impeachment trial, coordinated with the Clinton White House. Daschle initially told Axios that he did not coordinate, but later walked back his comments saying his staff was in touch with the White House during the trial.

“It was done during the Clinton impeachment. Not surprisingly, President Clinton and the Democrats in the Senate were coordinating strategy. We’re on the same side,” McConnell told reporters in Kentucky, according to the Louisville Courier Journal.

The latest unity message comes after conservatives lashed out at the Senate GOP caucus over chatter of a speedy impeachment trial, and as Republicans are already clashing with Trump over concessions made to Democrats on his trade deal with Canada and Mexico.

The biggest point of division between Senate Republicans and some in the White House is whether or not to call witnesses. GOP senators are increasingly eyeing a quick trial with no witnesses for either the president’s team or the House impeachment managers.

Rep. Louie Gohmert Louis (Louie) Buller GohmertLive coverage: House Judiciary to vote on impeachment after surprise delay Tempers flare at tense Judiciary hearing on impeachment Judiciary hearing gets heated as Democratic counsel interrogates GOP staffer MORE (R-Texas) said that “America needs to hear from the witnesses” and having a Senate trial without witnesses “would be a big mistake.”

“The Senate has promised for months now that they would have witnesses. ….They really need to bring in witnesses. They’re the chance to clean this mess up,” he said.

And Rep. Rep. Jim Banks (R-Ind.) sent a letter to Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamTrump: ‘I wouldn’t mind’ a long Senate impeachment process Poll finds Graham with just 2-point lead on Democratic challenger Hill editor-in-chief calls IG report ‘a game-changer’ MORE (R-S.C.) urging him to reconsider support for a speedy trial, arguing that Republicans should “fight fire with fire and tell them enough is enough.” Graham told The Hill that he favored a trial with no witnesses, saying that “I want to end this thing as quickly as possible.”

There are also multiple signs that Republicans want to avoid a intra-party civil war that would shift the spotlight away from Democratic divisions on impeachment.

Trump, in a boon to McConnell, offered no hard demands on the details of a trial when talking to reporters on Friday.

“I’ll do whatever I want. Look there is — we did nothing wrong. So I’ll do long, or short. I’ve heard Mitch, I’ve heard Lindsey. I think they are very much in agreement on some concept,” Trump told reporters.

“I’ll do whatever they want to do. It doesn’t matter,” he added.

Rep. Mark Meadows Mark Randall MeadowsThe Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Sparks fly as House Judiciary debates impeachment articles Democrats object to Meadows passing note to Jordan from dais Meadows says he’s advocating for Trump to add Alan Dershowitz to impeachment defense team MORE (R-N.C.), a conservative lawmaker who has the ear of Trump, also declined to criticize McConnell over trial strategy, instead predicting that he would make the “right decision” and they’ll end up on the same page.

“I think at the end of the day Leader McConnell is going to make a decision that I can support,” Meadows said. “And hopefully get this thing over with.”

Brett Samuels contributed