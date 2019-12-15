On Friday, appearing with hard-left anti-Semitic Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) at a campaign event at Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called Omar “one of the most extraordinary people in American politics,” Fox News reported.

At another event on Friday at Nashua Community College, Sanders joined Omar on stage, where she had introduced him, took her by the hand, and crowed:

I want to thank all of you for coming out this evening and especially want to thank Congresswoman Ilhan Omar for coming all the way from Minneapolis. This Congresswoman is not only one of the most progressive members of the U.S. House, a leader on so many important issues; she is also one of the bravest members of the United States Congress. She has stood up to more ugliness coming from the highest levels of government than I have ever seen, and I am so impressed by all that she does and so honored to be able to work with her and have her here in New Hampshire tonight.

The same day, Sanders tweeted, “Trump is a racist, a xenophobe, and a religious bigot. Our campaign is the strongest to defeat him because it is rooted in human solidarity. Join us live for our rally with @ilhanmn in Nashua, NH.”

Trump is a racist, a sexist, a homophobe, a xenophobe and a religious bigot. Our campaign is the strongest to defeat him because it is rooted in human solidarity. Join us live for our rally with @ilhanmn in Nashua, NH: https://t.co/vArIp7GjiI — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) December 14, 2019

Fox News reported that before the Manchester rally, GOP state representative Judy Aron asserted, “New Hampshire Democrats have really gone too far. By bringing noted anti-Semite and opponent of Israel Rep. Ilhan Omar to New Hampshire, Democrats are showing how anti-Israel the modern Democrat base is.”

It’s no wonder Sanders has no problem joining with Omar; not only do they share the same radical ideas about remaking America, they also share a hatred of Israel.

As does Sanders, Omar favors Medicare for All, free college tuition, canceling student debt, and a $15-per-hour minimum wage.

As commondreams.org reported last June:

Sen. Bernie Sanders, together with Representatives Ilhan Omar and Pramila Jayapal, has introduced a dramatic reform package on college affordability … One bill in the package, Rep. Omar’s Student Debt Cancellation Act, would cancel all outstanding student debt. That’s a $1.6 trillion burden affecting more than 45 million people … The reform package also includes Sen. Sanders’ College for All Act, which provides tuition-free higher education to every qualified American without any additional work requirements, restrictions, or tests for family financial eligibility.

As far as hatred of Israel, as The Daily Wire has reported:

Omar repeatedly promoted anti-Semitic conspiracy theories and tropes; has refused to deny that she is an anti-Semite; accused pro-Israel groups of paying off American politicians to have dual loyalties to Israel; accused her Jewish colleagues of plotting to take her down by accusing her of anti-Semitism; suggested Israel does not have the right to exist as a Jewish state; and admitted to supporting anti-Semitic Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) campaigns against Israel.

Sanders?

In October, speaking at the national conference of the notoriously anti-Israel J Street organization, and interviewed by former Obama officials Ben Rhodes and Tommy Vietor, both of whom supported the Iran nuclear deal that represented an existential threat to Israel, Sanders curried favor by suggesting that Israel did not respect human rights, snapping, “I would use the leverage of $3.8 billion. It is a lot of money, and we cannot give it carte blanche to the Israeli government, or for that matter to any government at all. We have a right to demand respect for human rights and democracy.” He threatened, “My solution is, to Israel, if you want military aid you’re going to have to fundamentally change your relationship to the people of Gaza. I would say that some of the $3.8 billion should go right now to humanitarian aid in Gaza.”

Mosaic Magazine noted last April:

When Sanders wanted to win the Democratic nomination in 2016, he claimed that Israel had killed over 10,000 innocent Palestinians, launched indiscriminate attacks in the Gaza Strip, and shelled hospitals in Gaza during Operation Protective Edge in 2014. The senator not only inflated the numbers by several orders of magnitude, he even outdid the Hamas spokespersons in creating a false narrative that the IDF was intentionally attacking the civilian population.