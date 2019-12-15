“Oh, you mean how Trump is definitely getting impeached and then definitely getting reelected? I’m good,” Thompson responds.

The skit then transitions to the families in San Francisco and Charleston voicing completely different opinions of Trump’s presidency and impeachment. After cutting back to Atlanta, Thompson’s character asks, “who you think is going to get voted off the ‘Mask Singer’ this week?”

Redd then declares that the American people won’t vote for Trump again in 2020. “What people? White people?” Thompson asks. “If white people tell you, ‘I might not vote for Trump this time,’ you know what that’s called, right? A lie! Nobody was gonna vote for Trump in 2016 either, and guess who did? Everybody!” After the skit features family prayers and discussions of Democratic presidential candidates, Bryant’s snowman returns, stating that all of these families have “one important thing in common.” “They live in states where their votes don’t matter, because none of them live in the three states that will decide our election,” she says. “That’s the magic of the Electoral College.” Kate McKinnon, playing climate activist Greta Thunberg, abruptly arrives with a Christmas message. McKinnon’s Thunberg states that in “10 years, this snowman won’t exist.” The reference to Thunberg came just days after she was recognized as Time magazine’s “Person of the Year” for her environmental activism.