Sen. Chris CoonsChristopher (Chris) Andrew CoonsSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Senators zero in on shadowy court at center of IG report DOJ inspector general refutes Trump claim that Obama tapped his wires MORE (D-Del.) said Sunday that he is “gravely concerned” about what President Trump Donald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE might do before the 2020 election if the president is acquitted in a Senate impeachment trial.

Coons told Chuck Todd Charles (Chuck) David ToddChuck Todd challenges Cruz after senator pushes theory that Ukraine meddled in election Retiring House Democrat says a Trump reelection would be a ‘nightmare scenario’ for Congress Cruz on House impeachment inquiry: ‘This is ‘kangaroo court’ MORE on NBC’s “Meet the Press” that he is worried Trump would continue his patterns of asking for foreign interference in elections if he is not stopped by the Senate.

“If he is ultimately exonerated in the Senate, if the Senate Republican majority refuses to discipline him through impeachment, he will be unbounded,” Coons said. “And I’m gravely concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election, when there are no restrictions on his behavior.”

WATCH: Democrat Sen. @ChrisCoons says he’s “gravely concerned” about acquittal emboldening Trump #MTP #IfItsSunday “He will be unbounded. And I am gravely concerned about what else he might do between now and the 2020 election.” pic.twitter.com/Rylct29ls6 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) December 15, 2019

He added that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiUSMCA is nice but no model Anti-impeachment Democrat poised to switch parties Grassley urges White House to help farmers in year-end tax talks MORE (D-Calif.) changed her mind on whether impeachment was warranted after the accusations about Trump’s interactions with Ukraine surfaced.

Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry in the House when a whistleblower reported that Trump asked the Ukrainian president to investigate potential 2020 opponent Joe Biden Joe BidenNew York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Graham invites Giuliani to testify about recent Ukraine trip Booker leads other 2020 Dems in petition urging DNC to change debate qualifications MORE. The House Judiciary Committee voted last week approved two articles of impeachment on a party line vote.

If the House approves the articles, as expected, this week, the Republican-majority Senate would begin its trial to decide whether to remove the president from office.