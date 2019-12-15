Serial liar Adam Schiff refused to admit he was wrong after George Stephanopoulos confronted him for making false FISA claims.

House Intel Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) appeared on ABC’s “This Week” and told host George Stephanopoulos that he made ‘inaccurate’ FISA claims due to limited evidence he had access to.

Schiff previously claimed that the FBI ‘met the rigor of transparency’ and never omitted anything from the FISA applications when they targeted Trump campaign advisor Carter Page for surveillance.

DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 significant errors and omissions in the FISA applications.

The FBI defrauded the FISA court, but Schiff continued to spin and lie.

“Do you accept that your original judgments were wrong and what can you do about it?” Stephanopoulos asked Schiff.

Schiff took no responsibility for his lies and claimed that “the Inspector General found things that we didn’t know two years ago — we just didn’t have that evidence two years ago.”

Schiff then lied AGAIN and said that any allegations that the FBI was spying on the Trump campaign was “debunked” by Horowitz.

WATCH:

Schiff confronted for making false FISA claims, refuses to admit he was wrong, suggests he made them with limited evidencehttps://t.co/v8O83SbypW pic.twitter.com/Y7yXsSO6E5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) December 15, 2019

