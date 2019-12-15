Six illegal aliens have been charged with sexually assaulting and trafficking a girl under the age of 16 in Wisconsin.

Esler Hugo Rivera, 33-years-old, 28-year-old Rolando Corado Gonzalez, 40-year-old Avelino Sarceno-Sarceno, 37-year-old Ember Rivera, 28-year-old Noe Bautista-Martinez and 31-year-old Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera were arrested and charged on suspicion of second-degree sexual assault after an underage girl called the police saying she had escaped a sex trafficking operation.

All of the six men arrested are believed to be illegal aliens from Guatemala, according to the Green Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the underage girl called 911 as she was on the run after just escaping from the six illegal aliens. She told police that she was being sex trafficked at a house in the Manchester, Wisconsin, area.

After the call, police raided the house and seized evidence that they believe reveals the extent to which the girl was being sex trafficked and sexually assaulted by the illegal aliens.

Illegal alien Evis Amabilio Garcia-Rivera is suspected of sex trafficking the girl. Currently, the illegal aliens are being held on bail from $20,000 to $50,000 each at the Green Lake County Correctional Facility.

