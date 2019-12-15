Saturday Night Live took aim at President Donald Trump, noting that he’ll win reelection after Democrats impeach him, and trotted out actress Kate McKinnon as teen environmental alarmist Greta Thunberg who ordered the president to “grow up.”

The various dinner conversations take place in San Francisco, Charleston, and Atlanta, with families discussing whether it is right that Trump should be impeached.

In one of the conversations, Kenan Thompson’s character disputes a suggestion that the American people will not re-elect Trump in 2020 because he has the support of “everybody,” and particularly “white people.”

“What people? White people?” Thompson asked. “If white people tell you, ‘I might not vote for Trump this time,’ you know what that’s called, right? A lie! Nobody was gonna vote for Trump in 2016 either, and guess who did? Everybody!”

Played by McKinnon, Thunberg crashes the dinner table conversations to deliver her own Christmas message of doom for future festive seasons, warning that there will only be a decade of Christmas left unless more action is taken to tackle climate change.

“Hello, my name is Greta Thunberg and I also have a Christmas message,” McKinnon said. “In 10 years, this snowman won’t exist. Her home would be a puddle. Santa, reindeer, the North Pole, all of it, gone. The ice caps will melt and the elves will drown.”

McKinnon also referenced Thunberg’s recent spat with Trump, urging him to “grow up” after he mocked the decision to name her TIME magazine’s Person of the Year by telling her to work on her “Anger Management problem.

“So merry ‘may be our last’ Christmas to all and Donald Trump, step to me and I’ll come at you like a plastic straw comes at a turtle,” McKinnon’s Greta continued. “I can’t believe I’m saying this to a 70-year-old man but, ‘grow up!’”

