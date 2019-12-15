Former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg vowed to close all U.S. coal plants during a campaign stop in Virginia on Friday.

What a great way for Bloomberg to assure American voters that he is not just another rich, elitist, liberal who is completely out of step with the public.

The Daily Mail reports:

Bloomberg boasts he’ll shut down EVERY US coal plant within a decade if he becomes President – but fails to say how he’ll help communities that will be impacted Democratic presidential hopeful Michael Bloomberg has unveiled a radical plan to completely eliminate coal-fired power plants by 2030. The New York billionaire, 77, vowed Friday that he would close the country’s 251 coal plants within the next ten years should he become Commander-in-chief. However, he stopped short of revealing how he would help communities severely impacted by such closures. Bloomberg made the announcement during a campaign stop in Virginia – a surprising choice given the state is considered the heart of coal country. During the announcement, he also boasted that he had already ‘helped to close more than half the nation’s dirty coal plants.’… In addition to eliminating coal-fired plants, Bloomberg vowed Friday to halt construction of 150 new gas facilities. Both plans are part of a bid to reduce carbon emissions by 50% by 2030.

Haven’t Americans seen this movie before? Why yes. Yes, we have:

The worst part is how she smiles about it. pic.twitter.com/CruAKhBHLz — Jimmy (@JimmyPrinceton) March 14, 2016

Bloomberg should ask Hillary how taking this position worked out for her.

It turns out energy independence and jobs are pretty popular among voters.

