Will Hurd: ‘Media Was Lied To’ About FISA Abuse, Steele Dossier

Schiff Refuses To Say He Was Wrong About FBI’s Surveillance Of Trump Aide

IG Report Reveals Previously Unknown FBI Investigation Of Alleged Dossier Source

Comey Says He Was ‘Wrong’ About FBI’s Surveillance Abuse, But Downplays His Own Role In Bungled Case

Report: Anti-Impeachment Democrat To Switch Parties

Tucker Carlson And Neil Patel: The Media Has Some Apologizing To Do After The IG Report

Gowdy: ‘Too Damn Late’ For Comey To Admit He Was Wrong About FISA Abuse

Dave Rubin Gives A Libertarian Perspective On Trump Impeachment Effort

Buttigieg Slams Hallmark For Removing Lesbian Ads: ‘Being “Family Friendly” Means Honoring Love’

PHOTOS: Trump Takes Turns Sitting With Army, Navy Cadets At Army-Navy Game

Nadler: Trump Is A ‘Threat’ To National Security

Unfit To Print Episode 34: IG Report Debunks Media’s Biggest Lies

Cory Booker’s Campaign Demands DNC Change Debate Rules After He Failed To Qualify

Trump: Fox News Trying To Be ‘Politically Correct’ By Interviewing Comey, Says Network Will Die With MSNBC, CNN

NYT Editorial Board: ‘Impeach’ Trump, But ‘Resist The Pull Of Partisanship’

Irene Aldana Knocks Out Ketlen Vieira With Brutal Punch At UFC 245

Joe Biden Says He’ll End Standardized Testing In Public Schools After Questioner Calls Them ‘Rooted In A History Of Racism’

Crossfire Hurricane Team Didn’t Know About Steele’s Work For A Russian Oligarch, DOJ Report Says

EXCLUSIVE: Rece Davis Breaks Down Army-Navy Game

DOJ Refuses To Release Records On Imran Awan, Citing ‘Technical Difficulties’ And A Secret Case, Court Docs Show

J.D. GORDON: Top 5 Reasons Trump’s Impeachment Was Inevitable

We Asked The 31 House Democrats From Trump Districts How They Would Vote On Impeachment — Not One Was Fully Committed