(STUDY FINDS) — SYDNEY — Formative years spent in school can be a turbulent time for adolescents and teens, and it’s common for emotions to be at an all-time high. Each student deals with their emotions in her or his own way, and some are naturally better equipped to cope than others. Now, a new study conducted in Sydney, Australia finds that adolescents who are more adept at recognizing and managing their emotions usually end up attaining higher academic grades and standardized test scores.

This ability to understand and control one’s emotions has been dubbed “emotional intelligence” by the scientific community, and is a relatively new concept, only dating back to the 1990s.

“Although we know that high intelligence and a conscientious personality are the most important psychological traits necessary for academic success, our research highlights a third factor, emotional intelligence, that may also help students succeed,” comments lead author Carolyn MacCann, PhD, of the University of Sydney, in a release. “It’s not enough to be smart and hardworking. Students must also be able to understand and manage their emotions to succeed at school.”

