Former Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-S.C.) blasted former FBI Director James Comey during a Fox News interview Sunday, chiding him for defending the FBI’s abuses of the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

Gowdy’s comments came after Comey admitted that he was wrong for defending how the FBI obtained FISA warrants against Carter Page. In his report, Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz found 17 “significant errors or omissions” in the FBI’s attempts to obtain the Page warrants.

“Sometimes, Maria, it’s better late than never, and sometimes it’s just too damn late,” Gowdy said. “And in this case, Comey is about two years too late.”

“We could have used his objectivity. We could have used him as the head of the FBI helping Republicans figure out what was happening with FISA instead of thwarting us and obstructing us,” he continued.

Gowdy, who served as the chairman of the House Oversight Committee before retiring in January, also punched back at Comey’s assertion that the FISA abuses were the result of policy issues.

“This is a personnel issue. It’s the wrong people in the wrong positions of power,” Gowdy said. “That’s not going to be fixed with a new policy or procedure. It’s going to be fixed by replacing the people who did what they did in 2016.”

