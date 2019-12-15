President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE on Sunday accused Justice Department Inspector General (IG) Michael Horowitz of overlooking bias within the FBI and returned to his claim that “Obama knew everything” about the bureau’s investigation of Trump campaign associates.

Trump leveled the accusation after the IG released a report last week saying the FBI did not act out of political motivation when investigating Trump’s 2016 campaign’s ties to Russia. Trump honed in on the fact that Horowitz was appointed by President Obama in his tweet.

“As bad as the I.G. Report is for the FBI and others, and it is really bad, remember that I.G. Horowitz was appointed by Obama,” he posted. “There was tremendous bias and guilt exposed, so obvious, but Horowitz couldn’t get himself to say it. Big credibility loss. Obama knew everything!”

While the Horowitz report concluded the bureau did not launch the investigation for political reasons, it did cite a number of mistakes made by the FBI during the probe.

The release of the report has sparked partisan reactions with Republicans saying the report proves the FBI acted inappropriately, while Democrats say it shows the bureau did not commit wrongdoing.

Another report from the Justice Department overseen by Trump ally Attorney General Bill Barr is also looking into the FBI’s work during the Russia investigation.