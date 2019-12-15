President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE on Sunday called for an apology from former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeySunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Judiciary Democrats approve articles of impeachment setting up House vote next week Huckabee teases Hannity appearance, says he’ll explain why Trump is eligible for third term MORE amid the release of the Justice Department watchdog’s report on the FBI investigation into connections between Trump’s 2016 campaign and Russia.

Trump said on Twitter that Comey’s admission on “Fox News Sunday” was only “because he got caught red handed.”

“So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct,” he added. “Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

ADVERTISEMENT

So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Trump has accused the FBI, including Comey, of investigating his campaign and wiretapping one of his campaign advisers for political reasons.

Justice Department Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report was released last week and found there was no political motive in the FBI’s opening of the Russia investigation. He did note that there were 17 “significant inaccuracies and omissions” in the investigation.

Comey admitted on “Fox News Sunday” to “sloppiness” in the management of the probe.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was wrong,” he said. “I was overconfident in the procedures the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough.”

“There was real sloppiness,” he added.

Republicans have celebrated the Horowitz report as proof the FBI participated in misconduct, while Democrats have praised the report for clearing the bureau of wrongdoing.

An internal Justice Department investigation will also analyze the FBI’s probe to determine whether its conduct was appropriate.