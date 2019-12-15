President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE on Sunday tweeted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiUSMCA is nice but no model Anti-impeachment Democrat poised to switch parties Grassley urges White House to help farmers in year-end tax talks MORE‘s (D-Calif.) teeth were “falling out of her mouth” during a press conference days earlier in which she was discussing the impeachment inquiry.

The comment came as part of a retweet of Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.), who had quote-tweeted a clip of Pelosi explaining why bribery was not one of the articles of impeachment filed by House Democrats against the president last week.

“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump tweeted, apparently responding to the reporter’s question in the clip.

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Pelosi’s office did not immediately return a request for comment from The Hill.

The president’s remark is just the latest in a series of increasingly personal attacks he has aimed at the Speaker in recent weeks amid a number of public confrontations between the rival politicians.

Earlier this month, the president accused Pelosi of having a “nervous fit” during another press conference in which she rebuked a reporter for suggesting that she hates Trump and countered that she prays for the president frequently.

“Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records,” Trump tweeted at the time.

“She says she ‘prays for the President,’” he added. “I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA?”

Nancy Pelosi just had a nervous fit. She hates that we will soon have 182 great new judges and sooo much more. Stock Market and employment records. She says she “prays for the President.” I don’t believe her, not even close. Help the homeless in your district Nancy. USMCA? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2019

In October, the president tweeted a photo of Pelosi on her feet pointing at him during a contentious meeting between White House and congressional staff, accusing her at the time of having an “unhinged meltdown” during their discussion. The photo was later widely praised by critics of the president.