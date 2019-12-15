President TrumpDonald John TrumpRepublicans aim to avoid war with White House over impeachment strategy New York Times editorial board calls for Trump’s impeachment Trump rips Michigan Rep. Dingell after Fox News appearance: ‘Really pathetic!’ MORE late Saturday ripped Fox News for scheduling interviews with former FBI Director James Comey James Brien ComeySunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial The Hill’s 12:30 Report — Presented by UANI — Judiciary Democrats approve articles of impeachment setting up House vote next week Huckabee teases Hannity appearance, says he’ll explain why Trump is eligible for third term MORE and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett SchiffSunday Talk Shows: Lawmakers look ahead to House vote on articles of impeachment, Senate trial Supreme Court takes up fight over Trump financial records Democrats approve two articles of impeachment against Trump in Judiciary vote MORE (D-Calif.), saying that the decision was an example of the network’s efforts to be “politically correct.”

“Hard to believe that Fox News will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff,” Trump tweeted. “Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates!”

In a separate tweet, Trump suggested that Fox News was becoming more like MSNBC and CNN, networks he often targets over its coverage.

Hard to believe that @FoxNews will be interviewing sleazebag & totally discredited former FBI Director James Comey, & also corrupt politician Adam “Shifty” Schiff. Fox is trying sooo hard to be politically correct, and yet they were totally shut out from the failed Dem debates! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

“They’ll all die together as other outlets take their place. Only pro Trump Fox shows do well. Rest are nothing. How’s Shep doing?” he added, referencing former Fox News host Shepard Smith, who departed from the network in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comey and Schiff are set to appear on “Fox News Sunday” with host Chris Wallace Christopher (Chris) WallaceThe Hill’s Morning Report — Sponsored by AdvaMed — House panel delays impeachment vote until Friday Fox’s Chris Wallace calls out Trump for the ‘most sustained assault on freedom of the press’ in US history Comey, Schiff to be interviewed by Fox’s Chris Wallace MORE to discuss the House’s impeachment inquiry and the findings of the Justice Department Inspector General report into the origins of the FBI’s probe into Trump’s campaign.

The interview with Comey will arrive just days after Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s conclusion that FBI agents were not motivated by political bias when they launched investigations into associates of President Trump during the 2016 campaign.

Horowitz’s report found that the FBI had an “authorized purpose” when it pushed forward with its probe of George Papadopoulos, Michael Flynn, Paul Manafort and Carter Page. But he also criticized certain elements of the FBI probe, including how agents carried out an application to the secretive court created by the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) to monitor Page.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trump has frequently attacked Fox News and some of its broadcasters over its coverage in recent months. He called Wallace “nasty” and “obnoxious” in November after the host aggressively questioned House Minority Whip Steve Scalise Stephen (Steve) Joseph ScaliseGOP lawmakers jockey for positions as managers Fox’s Chris Wallace calls out Trump for the ‘most sustained assault on freedom of the press’ in US history McCarthy: I don’t think there’s a need to whip the impeachment vote MORE (R-La.) about the impeachment inquiry into Trump’s dealings with Ukraine.

Trump last week accused Fox News of pandering to the Democratic Party by hosting Democratic members of Congress on its programs.

“The Dems wouldn’t let @FoxNews get near their bad ratings debates, yet Fox panders,” he tweeted, apparently referencing the Democratic National Committee’s (DNC) refusal to let Fox News host a debate. “Pathetic!”

Fox News has not commented on Trump’s continued criticism of its news coverage. Wallace said in a speech at the Newseum last Wednesday that Trump’s attacks against the press amounted to the most “direct, sustained assault on the freedom of the press” in U.S. history.

Wallace’s interview with Comey figures to delve deeply into his time at the FBI as agents began its investigation into associates of the Trump campaign. While the former FBI head has expressed vindication in wake of the findings, Trump and others have claimed that it shows wrongdoing occurred.

Attorney General William Barr said in a statement that the report showed the FBI “launched an intrusive investigation of a U.S. presidential campaign on the thinnest of suspicions.”