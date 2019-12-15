Trump went for the jugular on Sunday and hit Speaker Pelosi hard.

The gloves are off and Trump is going scorched earth on the Democrats.

President Trump on Sunday absolutely annihilated Pelosi in response to Congressman Mark Meadows who called out the Speaker for not including “bribery” in the impeachment resolution.

“Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think!” Trump said in a tweet. OUCH!

Because Nancy’s teeth were falling out of her mouth, and she didn’t have time to think! https://t.co/rx3pcyofip — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Nancy Pelosi on Thursday floundered after a reporter asked her why Democrats didn’t include “bribery” in the impeachment resolution, despite herself accusing President Trump of bribery.

House Democrats announced their Articles of Impeachment against President Trump on Tuesday morning.

After breathless bluster from Democrats and their stenographers in the media that Trump engaged in quid pro quo and used “bribery” in his dealings with Ukraine, the Dems backed down and hit Trump with two broad articles of impeachment, excluding bribery charges.

— Abuse of Power

— Obstruction of Congress

That’s all they could come up with

“You, yourself accused [Trump] of bribery. Why did you decide not to make bribery one of the articles of impeachment?” a reporter asked Pelosi as the Speaker sipped water.

“I, myself am not a lawyer, ” Pelosi said.

But she wasn’t done. Pelosi went on a bizarre tangent about not being a doctor either.

Watch as Pelosi fought to keep her teeth from falling out of her face last week:

When asked why Democrats didn’t include “bribery” in the impeachment resolution after she made the allegation against President @realDonaldTrump, the best answer @SpeakerPelosi can muster is: “I, myself, am not a lawyer.” pic.twitter.com/NJRkSNvSu7 — BlazeTV (@BlazeTV) December 12, 2019

