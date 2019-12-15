After fired FBI Director James Comey’s multiple mea culpas Sunday, President Donald Trump struck back on Twitter, suggesting potential “years in jail” for “his unlawful conduct.”

Trump tweeted:

“So now Comey’s admitting he was wrong. Wow, but he’s only doing so because he got caught red handed. He was actually caught a long time ago. So what are the consequences for his unlawful conduct. Could it be years in jail? Where are the apologies to me and others, Jim?”

Trump’s comments came after Comey admitted to errors and “sloppiness” in the FBI’s FISA process of electronic surveillance of a former volunteer for the Trump campaign, who had actually been a CIA informant in the past.

“I’m responsible,” Comey told “Fox News Sunday.” “I was wrong; I was overconfident on our procedures the FBI and Justice had built over 20 years. I thought they were robust enough.”

Trump’s firing of Comey early in his administration raised the ire of critics and prompted the hiring of special counsel Robert Mueller to investigate Russia’s election meddling campaign and potential Trump campaign collusion. Obstruction of justice related to Comey’s firing was also considered in the Mueller report.

But, just days after claiming “vindication” based on Inspector General Michael Horowitz’s report, now Comey is forthcoming with apologies and admissions of errors and sloppiness after Horowitz’s Senate Judiciary Committee testimony later in the week.

“There was real sloppiness, 17 things that either should’ve been in the applications or at least discussed and characterized differently,” Comey told “Fox News Sunday.” “It was not acceptable and so he’s right. I was wrong.

“I’m responsible for it. That’s why I’m telling you I was wrong. I was overconfident as director in our procedures, and it’s important that a leader be accountable and transparent.”