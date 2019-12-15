The life of Illinois Republican Congressman Rodney Davis was recently threatened by a crazed individual who accused him of working with Russians.

Will anyone in the liberal media take any responsibility for fanning the flames of this lunacy?

Townhall reports:

Crazy Liberal Charged After Threatening to Kill GOP Congressman A crazy liberal called the congressional office of Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) a few weeks ago and threatened to kill the GOP representative, court documents reveal. The caller left a voicemail for the congressman identifying himself only as a “sharpshooter” who would “like to shoot your f****** head off you stupid mother******.” The nameless caller accused Rep. Davis of “backing the Russians.” Surely, Hillary Clinton was the prime suspect until Capitol Police were able to trace the call back to 64-year-old Randall Tarr of Illinois. Tarr told FBI agents that he called the Republican congressman after watching a TV commercial about Rep. Davis that made him very, very angry. Tarr denied being under the influence of drugs and alcohol when he made the call, but it is likely the man was under the influence of either CNN or MSNBC.

The Hill has more details:

Tarr, who was arrested Thursday and subsequently released from custody under conditions, told The Associated Press in an interview that he was angered by a TV ad in which Davis claimed that Ukraine, not Russia, had interfered in the 2016 election, prompting him to call. “I said I had been a sharpshooter in the Army. I didn’t realize I said anything about shooting him. I might have. I don’t even own a weapon,” Tarr told the AP. “I wish I could just take it all back and just say he’s a lousy [expletive] for backing the Russian theory.” A spokeswoman for Davis told NBC News that the congressman hasn’t aired any recent TV ads but has been targeted by ads criticizing President Trump and his foreign policy. The spokeswoman also said she didn’t recall the congressman pushing the debunked Ukraine theory that Trump and his allies have floated.

This is what happens when the media spends three years telling the public that our ‘democracy was attacked’ by a hostile foreign nation.

We should not be surprised when a few people snap and lose their heads. It’s not acceptable, but it makes sense.

