DEMOCRATS 2020: TOO DAMN CRAZY!

Moderate freshman Democrat Jeff Van Drew is reportedly expected to switch parties and become a Republican.

Rep. Van Drew (NJ) was one of only two Democrats to oppose impeaching President Trump in October over a perfect call to Ukraine. Van Drew is one of 31 House Democratic Representatives who represents a strong Trump district.

Jeff Van Drew is the smart one. The rest of the so-called “moderate” Democrats are opting to end their political careers by supporting the sham impeachment of President Trump.

They will not be missed.

Now here’s an update…

Rep. Van Drew decided to switch parties after meeting with President Trump on Friday.

Businessman Trump pushed him over the line!

Wow, that would be big. Always heard Jeff is very smart! https://t.co/7yDPU4N3wd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 15, 2019

Rather than vote with the lunatic left, Van Drew switched parties.

Welcome home, Jeff!

Politico reported:

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a moderate Democrat who is strongly opposed to impeaching President Donald Trump, is expected to switch parties and become a Republican, according to multiple sources familiar with the situation. Van Drew is one of two Democrats who voted against opening the impeachment inquiry into Trump and has remained against the effort, even as the House prepares to vote to impeach the president next week. Van Drew’s decision comes after a meeting with Trump on Friday.

The post UPDATE: Democrat Rep. Van Drew Burns Pelosi, Switches Parties to GOP — After Meeting with President Donald Trump! appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.