A highly disturbing video of House Democratic candidate Cenk Uygur emerged Sunday where he says “bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem.”

The video appears to be from a 2006 interview Uygur participated in on Air America Radio, a now defunct progressive platform. In the segment, the creator of “The Young Turks”, and the host were commenting on Middle East issues when Uygur went off on an anti-Israel tirade.

“Jerusalem is a pain in the whole world’s a**. My God gave it to me. No my god gave it to me. First of all, you all sound like total morons,” he said, referring to Muslims and Jews who make religious claims over disputed holy lands.

‘Bulldoze the whole damn thing’

Uyger said the way to solve tensions in the Middle East is to get rid of Jerusalem entirely. “Look, bulldozer is my plan for Jerusalem. Bulldoze the whole damn thing so nobody goes back in,” he said.

Uyger is running for Congress in the open California 25th district that became vacant after former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned following allegations that she had an improper relationship with a legislative aide. Since he announced his candidacy, the political pundit has been slammed with accusations of misogyny over past comments on his program.

A history of controversial comments

Uygur is no stranger to controversy. As TheBlaze reported last month, Uyger told a female co-host in 2013 that he would legalize bestiality if he had the power to do so. “I believe that if I were the benevolent dictator of the world, I would legalize bestiality,” he declared at the time. Uyger said he would only permit the practice if “you are pleasuring the animal. You see what I’m saying?”

In 2000, Uygur wrote that “obviously, the genes of women are flawed. They are poorly designed creatures who do not want to have sex nearly as often as needed for the human race to get along peaceably and fruitfully.”

However, Uygur’s anti-Israel comments come at a particularly sensitive time for the Democratic Party as they and their British counterparts, Labour, face growing scrutiny over anti-Semitism among their ranks. On Friday, conservative writer Tiana Lowe blasted Sen. Bernie Sanders for tolerating anti-Semitism among his supporters and specifically cited the presidential candidate’s endorsement of Uygur.

“Bernie Sanders may be ethnically Jewish, but his campaign is rapidly turning out to be the most anti-Semitic in decades,” Lowe wrote in a scathing column while noting the Vermont senator only retracted his endorsement of Uygur when it became politically inconvenient for him.

“In a vacuum, that Bernie even gave this thug the time of day at all would have been bad enough,” she added. “Uygur’s misogyny and general grossness has been well-known for years, but his anti-Semitism is just a part of a pattern of the vile creatures Sanders has now surrounded himself with.”