NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’ spoke to some voters in the swing state of Michigan this weekend and asked what they thought about the efforts of Democrats to impeach President Trump.

The voters on the panel dismissed the entire affair, with one man even calling it nothing more than political theater.

Despite the best efforts of Democrats and their many allies in the media, people can see this for exactly what it is. This does not bode well for Democrats next fall.

Townhall reports:

Voters in the Battleground State of Michigan Describe Impeachment as ‘Political Theater’ When Democrats initially launched their partisan impeachment push, they continually claimed it’s what the majority of Americans want. As time goes on and they continue to push this one-sided agenda, polling continually reveals that the majority of Americans – regardless of political party – do not want Congress to impeach and remove President Donald Trump. In fact, some lifelong Democratic voters are walking away from the party and plan to vote for Trump in 2020. The reason? They see this for what this is: a farce that’s based on hatred of the president, not based on facts or wrongdoing… “I don’t even care about it. It’s just noise,” Dr. Michael Wittmer, a professor of Systematic and Historical Theology at Cornerstone University, explained. “Have you ever recorded a football game but found out the final score before you watched it? You just don’t even care. You know what’s going to happen. The House will vote [to approve] articles of impeachment. The Senate will probably acquit. And so, it’s already baked in. It’s not interesting.”… “I think it’s fairly straightforward,” attorney Peter Smit replied. “I think a lot of people see it more as an infomercial politically and it is very different than, like, looking back on the Nixon impeachment, which was really, really grave at the time, and, by the vote, very bipartisan. And this just seems like it really is political theater.”

See the video below:

Voters in Michigan describe the Democrats’ impeachment push as “political theater.” pic.twitter.com/PVWiwr4y5p — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) December 15, 2019

This should make Democrats very nervous. They gambled big on impeachment and no one outside of their far left base is interested.

If Trump holds on to Michigan and other states in the Rust Belt he’s a lock in 2020.

