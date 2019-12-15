If you ever need definitive proof that Trump Derangement Syndrome is real, look no further than Jennifer Rubin, the supposedly conservative writer for the Washington Post.

Rubin’s quest to smear Trump with every conspiracy the left dreams up is eclipsed only by MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow.

In a piece published at the WaPo today, Rubin suggests that Americans should be “grateful” for the Democrats who have led the years long crusade to overturn the results of the 2016 election:

Distinguished persons of the week: A historic moment We ended the week with a historic vote in the House Judiciary Committee to impeach President Trump on two articles. And while it is easy to dwell on the utter abdication of responsibility and loss of sanity in Republican ranks or to worry that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) is, in violation of his oath, already scheming with the president and plotting to deny the country a real trial with fact witnesses, we should not forget that it takes an army of legislators, staffers, lawyers and witnesses to investigate a corrupt president. Under constant abuse from right-wing media and efforts to trash the process from Republicans, they maintained focus, kept their dignity and upheld their oaths of office and professional responsibilities. At the risk of omitting a key contributor, we should be grateful for the work, tenacity and character of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.); Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) and Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.); witnesses Fiona Hill, Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, Marie Yovanovitch, William B. Taylor Jr., George Kent, David Hale and David Holmes; lawyers Daniel Goldman, Norman Eisen, Barry Berke and all the full- and part-time consultants, counsel and administrative staff of the key committees; Democratic representatives on the Intelligence and Judiciary committees; and the whistleblower, without whom none of this would have come to light.

She promoted this on Twitter, saying “We are indebted to these people” without a hint of irony:

We are indebted to these people https://t.co/BPvtsX8iZd — Jennifer Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) December 15, 2019

Not only is Rubin not a conservative, she is not living in reality. She dwells in the same alternate universe as deluded members of the so-called ‘resistance’ who spend their days on Twitter talking about how Trump is a supposed agent of Putin.

Americans used to expect better from the Washington Post.

