When the Soviet Union collapsed and its archives were opened, certain Cold War controversies became susceptible of definitive resolution. Cold War historian John Lewis Gaddis titled his 1997 book on the subject We Now Know. By the same token, publication of the Department of Justice Inspector General report on FISA abuse and related issues should similarly bring closure to the Russia hoax touted by the Democrats and their media adjunct over the past three years. As to the status of the Steele Dossier and the invalidity of the FISA warrants taken out on Carter Page to spy on the Trump campaign, we now know.

Having joined up with the intelligence and law enforcement authorities who perpetrated the unbelievable abuses involved here, the luminaries of the mainstream media are not inclined to apologize or engage in introspection of any kind. On the contrary, they have chosen sides and carry on the battle without looking back.

If there is to be a reckoning with the deceit and dishonesty that have pervaded our public discourse on matters related to the hoax, we are on our own. That is what I mean to do in this series. What we have here is by far the biggest scandal in American political history and the bigwigs of the mainstream media served as accomplices of the perpetrators.

Following up on “After Horowitz,” I want to highlight the overview provided by Senator Josh Hawley at the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing with Horowitz this past Wednesday (video below).

Quotable quote: “The DNC pays for the Steele dossier, solicits the Steele dossier, and then gets the Federal Bureau of Investigation to go get FISA warrants, surveil an American citizen, surveil a presidential campaign, all on the basis of this manufactured garbage that they paid for. I mean that’s extraordinary. That has got to be a first time in history. In fact, let me just ask you, Mr. Horowitz, are you aware ever of another presidential campaign being targeted by the FBI during the campaign like the Trump campaign was?” (Answer: No.)

Via Megan Fox/PJ Media.