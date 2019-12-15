A Texas woman was shocked when she checked her bank account on Tuesday evening and saw $37 million more than expected.

Ruth Balloon hoped that someone had gifted her the fortune as an act of Christmas generosity, but much to her dismay it was simply a clerical error at her bank.

“I was a millionaire, I have a screenshot of it so I can say that now,” she told KTVT.

When Balloon finished work on Tuesday evening, she decided to just check her bank account at LegacyTexas Bank.

She was surprised to find the large sum in her account.

TRENDING: Trump asked 50 Christian leaders to cram into the Oval Office & pray for him

“I was like, ‘Wow, we have a lot of money!'” she said.

She initially hoped that it was a Christmas miracle, but once her husband called the bank they learned the dream-crushing truth.

“I hoped someone really gifted us with that $37-million,” she said.

However, LegacyTexas Bank said that it was a clerical error and apologized for the mistake.

Then it took back the money.

The bank said in a statement that the mistake was a result of human error and would’ve been corrected by its system eventually.

“Although our client brought the error to our attention and the transaction was immediately reversed, less the amount of her original deposit, it would have been caught and corrected during our evening processing,” the bank told KTVT

“Rest assured, our systems are sound, and this manual entry error has been addressed.”

So what would have Balloon done with the money if she had been able to keep it?

“First I was going to do 10 percent tithing,” she said. “Then I was going to donate some money and then I would have invested in real estate.”

Even though Balloon told KTVT that she wouldn’t have kept the money, she is hoping for a reward from the bank.

“A ‘thank you’ reward would be a little bit good,” she said. “Just for being a good customer and notifying them as soon as possible.”

Even though she was only a multi-millionaire for a short time, she recognizes the humor in the experience.

“It’s quite a story,” she said.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.