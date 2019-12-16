At least 136 independent abortion clinics across the nation have been closed since 2014, according to a pro-abortion group.

The Abortion Care Network lamented that since 2010, more than 400 state laws have made operating abortion clinics too expensive or logistically impossible, PJ Media reported.

The group’s executive director, Nikki Madsen, told CBS News that “anti-abortion politicians have long used onerous restrictions to try and shut down independent abortion providers.”

TRENDING: Oops! Hillary forgot to report $1 million donation

PJ Media noted that the 136 independent abortion clinics that closed are unaffiliated with Planned Parenthood.

A report released in November 2018 by the Abortion Care Network said independent abortion facilities conduct 60% of all abortions in the U.S., while Planned Parenthood facilities account for about 35%.

The findings are broadly consistent with a January 2019 report from the pro-life group Operation Rescue that found 40 clinics had shut down in 2018.

Operation Rescue said a total of 697 abortion clinics in the U.S. were in operation by the end of 2018, about 150 fewer than the 844 clinics reported in 2009.

“This represents a massive 79 percent decrease in the number of surgical abortion facilities over the past 27 years,” Operation Rescue said.

Six states have only one abortion clinic remaining.

Nearly 90 percent of counties in the United States had no abortion clinic as of 2017, according to a Guttmacher report.

CBN News reported in September a report by Jessica Arons on the American Civil Liberties Union website said abortion clinics could disappear without the Supreme Court touching Roe v. Wade, largely due to the state regulations and restrictions.

She said that state regulations requiring higher safety standards have had the biggest impact.

Such laws require abortion providers to have admitting privileges at local hospitals or require clinics to meet the standards of ambulatory surgical centers.