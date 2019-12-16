San Francisco has more drug addicts than publican high school students.
The homeless problem is out of control.
Nancy Pelosi can’t keep people from sh*tting on the streets but wants you to believe in her vision of America.
And now the homeless addicts are even pooping in the grocery stores.
How awful!
.@LondonBreed here’s a pic of a man on drugs taking a poo in aisle 10 of @Safeway Marina Sunday morning in #SF. Why is this okay? @KTVU @kpix @kron @KGOdesk @sfchronicle pic.twitter.com/4ef4S6Qs8n
— Deborah Kan (@debkhk) December 15, 2019
The post Back Home in Pelosi’s San Francisco: Homeless Drug Addicts Are Now Taking Dumps in the Supermarket Aisles appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.