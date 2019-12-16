Women are “indisputably” better leaders than men, former President Barack Obama said Monday while speaking at a private event on leadership in Singapore.

“Now women, I just want you to know; you are not perfect, but what I can say pretty indisputably is that you’re better than us (men),” the former commander in chief said according to the BBC. “I’m absolutely confident that for two years, if every nation on Earth was run by women, you would see a significant improvement across the board on just about everything … living standards and outcomes.”

Obama, who served as U.S. president from 2009 until 2016, also said the majority of the world’s problems were caused by mostly old men who held onto positions of power.

“If you look at the world and look at the problems, it’s usually old people, usually old men, not getting out of the way,” the 44th president said.

Obama in 2018 urged more women to get involved in politics, saying empowering women “right away is going to lead to some better policies.”