The wealthiest families in Big Tech are hosting a private fundraiser for Mayor Pete Buttigieg on Monday evening in California.

Attendees of the fundraiser are set to include Netflix CEO and co-founder Reed Hastings. the co-host of the event, as well as Nicole Shanahan, the wife of Google co-founder Sergey Brin; Wendy Schmidt, the wife of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt; and Michelle Sandberg, the sister of Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg, according to a report from Vox.

“The Brin, Schmidt, Hastings, and Sandberg families have a combined net worth of about $80 billion,” the Vox report estimates.

To meet with Mayor Pete in this intimate setting, guests must donate $2,800 per person to his campaign.

“When a candidate brags about how beholden he feels to a group of wealthy investors, our democracy is in serious trouble,” Sen. Elizabeth Warren said of Buttigieg in a speech on Thursday.

Buttigieg has already received donations from 39 billionaires in 2019.

On Sunday evening, another fundraiser for Buttigieg at Napa Valley’s Hall Rutherford winery featured guests dining at a table made of onyx, under a chandelier that contains 1,500 Swarovski crystals.

Here are some photos of the Buttigieg fundraiser in Napa — with the famous wine cave and the chandelier with 1,500 Swarovski crystals — that @BrianSlodysko wrote about.https://t.co/0sprQ3aDsy pic.twitter.com/3waO6jO93L — Teddy Schleifer (@teddyschleifer) December 16, 2019

“For $1,000, guests got to take a photo with Buttigieg. For $2,800, they could be listed as co-hosts,” according to a report from Business Insider.

The post Big Tech Billionaires Host Major Fundraiser for Mayor Pete Buttigieg in California appeared first on The Gateway Pundit.