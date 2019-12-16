Video captured a brawl between supporters of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and protesters who unfurled a Trump 2020 flag during his town hall event on Saturday.

Schiff was speaking at an event organized in support of a measure to condemn the Armenian Genocide in Glendale, California.

Protesters disrupted the event as he spoke by holding up signs reading “don’t impeach!” in reference to his efforts as a Democratic leader.

When they were asked to leave the event, they responded by chanting “liar!” and a brawl broke out.

The scuffle was captured on video and posted to social media:

A protester can be heard on the video yelling to Schiff, “you will be going to jail for treason!” as others yell back, “get out!”

Later a man was accosted for unfurling a flag for President Donald Trump’s re-election campaign and a brawl ensued over the flag.

Police helped usher the protesters out. There were no injuries from the altercation.

Schiff is the chair of the House Intelligence Committee and has led Democratic efforts to investigate the president over claims of inappropriate conduct in relation to military aid slated to go to Ukraine. Democrats allege that Trump withheld the aid in order to pressure officials to investigate claims of corruption in the country against Joe Biden.

Here’s a longer video from the fight:

