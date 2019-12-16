By Monday afternoon, the Democrats garnered enough support from the vulnerable Trump-district Democrats and now have enough votes to impeach President Trump.

Assuming there are no defections, the House of Representatives will be able to impeach President Trump this week when they vote on two articles of impeachment.

At least 17 of the 31 endangered Democrats in conservative leaning districts have publicly stated they will vote ‘yea’ to impeach President Trump.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

More Democrats from competitive House districts said they will back the impeachment of President Trump, putting the effort on track to pass this week despite some fears that their position could put their seats at risk. Democrats have largely united behind impeachment. By Monday afternoon, at least 17 from the 31 Democratic-held districts that Mr. Trump won in the 2016 presidential race had announced they would support the abuse-of-power and obstruction of Congress charges, according to a Wall Street Journal survey, with two saying they are opposed. With the new announcements of support, and assuming no unexpected defections, Democrats have enough votes to impeach the president. While Americans nationally are about evenly split on whether they back impeachment, according to an average of polls by RealClearPolitics, some of the Democrats in the Trump-won districts acknowledged potential political risks.

The House Judiciary Committee released a 169-page report in the dead of the night Monday alleging President Trump committed criminal acts including bribery and wire fraud.

The report will accompany the two very broad articles of impeachment that will be voted on this week, likely on Wednesday — but the charges of criminal conduct were left out of the actual articles of impeachment.

The Democrats are adding charges to their committee proposal to smear Trump in the public square.

If the House votes to impeach President Trump, the impeachment gets bounced over to the Senate where two-thirds majority must vote to convict President Trump in order to remove him from office.

There are currently 47 Democrats, including two Independents who caucus with Democrats in the Senate, and 53 Republicans.

Assuming there would be no Democrat defectors, it would take 20 Republican Senators to flip on Trump to get to 67 votes in order to convict him and remove him from the White House, which is highly unlikely.

After the Senate acquits President Trump and clears him of all charges, which is expected, the Democrats will continue their impeachment investigations in order to harass Trump.

