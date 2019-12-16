General Mike Flynn

Mr. President, please pardon General Mike Flynn!

Federal Judge Emmet Sullivan on Monday rejected Sidney Powell’s request for additional Brady Material and announced Flynn will be sentenced on January 28.

General Flynn was railroaded by the Deep State, FBI and crooked Mueller team — he has spent an exorbitant amount of money defending himself.

The FBI ambushed Flynn at the White House during the Trump transition and altered the 302 FBI reports from the ambush interview.

Flynn didn’t even has his lawyer with him because the FBI didn’t inform him that he was being targeted.

CNBC reported:

Michael Flynn, the Army general who briefly served as President Donald Trump’s first national security advisor, will be sentenced for lying to the FBI on Jan. 28, a judge said Monday. The sentencing date was set after Judge Emmet Sullivan rejected Flynn’s repeated requests to compel prosecutors to turn over additional evidence in his criminal case.

General Mike Flynn’s lawyer Sidney Powell in October filed a motion demanding the Justice Department produce Brady Material that has recently come into the DOJ’s possession which includes 2 phones (BlackBerrys) used by Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud.

As we reported in mid-September, Sidney Powell gave us a clue regarding the Deep State’s actions in setting up members of the Trump team.

Powell requested that the US government provide her and her client, General Mike Flynn, documents related to Deep State spy Joseph Mifsud from an event in late 2015.

Powell referred to “302s” regarding the dinner event in 2015 that General Flynn attended, which means that the FBI was interviewing Mifsud as early as 2015 and knew EXACTLY who Mifsud was and was not before Papadopoulos ever met Mifsud.

Sidney Powell previously demanded the DOJ “produce evidence that has only recently come into [the DOJ’s] possession. This evidence includes the data and metadata of the following two devices:”

“This information is material, exculpatory, and relevant to the defense of Mr. Flynn, and specifically to the “OCONUS LURES” and agents that western intelligence tasked against him likely as early as 2014 to arrange — unbeknownst to him — “connection” with certain Russians that they would then use against him in their false claims. The phones were used by Mr. Joseph Mifsud.” Powell said in a Tuesday court filing.

Powell added, “Mr. Flynn is entitled to this information under Brady v. Maryland, 373 U.S. 83, 87 (1963).

Joseph Mifsud, a Maltese professor, was also used by the Deep State to set up Trump’s former foreign policy campaign advisor George Papadopoulos.

US Attorney General Bill Barr and US Attorney from Connecticut John Durham better get to the bottom of exactly who Joseph Mifsud is and how the US government used him to take down Trump and his associates, including General Flynn.

DEVELOPING…

