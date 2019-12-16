Former Republican presidential candidate Carly Fiorina said Monday that President Donald Trump’s impeachment is “vital,” but she still might vote for him in 2020.

The former CEO of Hewlett-Packard told CNN’s “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow,” that Trump’s actions are impeachable offenses and have been “destructive to the republic.”

She added, “I think it is vital that he be impeached,” but did not say whether Trump ought to be removed from the White House. “This close to an election, I don’t know.”

Fiorina said that she voted for Trump in 2016, and met with him during the transition, but had been “bitterly disappointed” since then. When asked if she would vote for Trump again, she said, “it depends who the Democrats put up.”

She also blasted Trump for his attacks against Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, the National Security Council’s leading Ukraine expert who testified to the House during the impeachment inquiry.

“Some of this conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic,” Fiorina said.