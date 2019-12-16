Former GOP presidential candidate Carly Fiorina says she believes it is “vital” that President Donald Trump be impeached — but says he still might get her vote in 2020.

What are the details?

In an interview for CNN’s “Boss Files with Poppy Harlow” released Monday, Fiorina said of President Trump, “I think it is vital that he be impeached,” adding with a shrug, “Whether removed, this close to an election, I don’t know. But I believe the conduct is impeachable.”

According to Politico, Fiorina said she voted for Trump — her former political rival — in 2016, but has been “bitterly disappointed” with how he has conducted himself in office.

“Some of his conduct, like publicly berating a decorated war veteran who shows up in response to a lawfully issued subpoena of Congress, I think that conduct is not just unbecoming, I think it’s destructive to our republic,” Fiorina said.

When asked what the Republican Party stands for today, Fiorina answered, “I don’t know. Loyalty to Trump is what I think it stands for, sadly.”

Still, the former Hewlett-Packard CEO left open the possibility that she would vote for President Trump a second time, saying, “Honestly, it depends on who the Democrats put up and I won’t go any further than that. For me, character matters. Character is destiny for a party, for a nation, for a president. Conduct matters.”

[embedded content]

Anything else?

Fiorina and Trump were bitter rivals during the 2016 Republican primary, and she eventually became fellow presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-Texas) vice presidential pick.

Following Donald Trump’s win, Fiorina met with the president-elect at Trump Towers in Dec. 2016 amid speculation that she was being considered for a Cabinet position within his administration. Speaking with reporters after leaving the meeting, Fiorina referred to Donald Trump as a “champion.”