A new CNN impeachment poll released on Monday found that not only is support for impeachment and removal underwater nationwide, but that support has dropped among Democrat voters by double-digits.

“Support for impeaching Trump and removing him from office stands at 45% in the new poll, down from 50% in a poll conducted in mid-November just after the conclusion of the House Intelligence Committee’s public hearings,” CNN reported. “Opposition to impeachment and removal stands at 47% in the new poll, up from 43% in November.”

CNN added, “Support for impeachment and removal among Democrats has dipped from 90% in November to 77% now.”

CNN Poll – Drop in *net* support for impeaching and removing Trump from office between November and December: Men: 3

Women: 16

18-34: 5

35-49: 13

50-64: 15

65+: 5

Democrats: 19

Independents: 2

Republicans: 10 Biggest drops among women, 35-64 year olds, and Democrats. Hmm. — Josh Jordan (@NumbersMuncher) December 17, 2019

The news comes after Tom Bevan, Co-Founder and President of Real Clear Politics, reported on Monday that the new Real Clear Politics average — which averages out the top national polls — showed that public support for impeachment was underwater with 47.3% opposing impeachment while 46.7% support it.

With two new polls added this morning, support for impeachment is officially under water. pic.twitter.com/9fNjV5fe7H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) December 16, 2019

A new poll from USA Today found that “in the wake of combative impeachment hearings, those surveyed oppose by 51%-45% a Senate vote to convict Trump on charges of abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.”

USA Today’s poll also showed “Trump defeating former vice president Joe Biden by three percentage points, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders by five points, and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren by eight points. In hypothetical head-to-head contests, Trump also led South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg by 10 points and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg by nine.”